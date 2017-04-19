 
Jordy Smith Rings The Bell!

Jordy Smith has claimed victory at the Bells Beach Rip Curl Pro, ringing the Bell for SA and stomping his authority as a World Title Contender. An on form Caio Ibell, who defeated John John Florence in the semi – finals, couldn’t keep up with the pace Jordy set in the finals.

The finals saw Jordy build momentum and confidence to the point where he was already ringing the Bell with a classic new claim at 17 minutes to go. With a 9.77 and a 9.10, in the last 5, it wasn’t a done deal as Caio had a 9.63 in his arsenal too. 

But South Africa was on their feet with a minute remaining as Jordy hung on to the lead! YEEEW!

“This is absolutely a dream come true after hammering away for 10 years,” said Jordy Smith. “After I got that 9 I was ready to just open up and unload.” 

Jordy advances to second on the rankings, putting him in an epic spot for the Oi Rio Pro – an event he has won before. Is this the year of the Jordy?

Stayed tuned for our Bells Beach Chairman’s Report. 

    8 events left….consistency is the key…2 reef lefts to crack -fiji+t-poo……inconsistent wave venues like rio,france,portugal …..need qrts or further………Jbay must bank a win …….Tresles semi’s.

    Look at that carve!!!! Masterclass!!

