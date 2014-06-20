It’s Not OK w/ Kelly Slater

Kelly Slater​’s brand Outerknown is set to partner up with Ocean Conservancy to launch their ‘It’s Not OK’ collection. 100% of profits from these products will go directly to support protecting and cleaning up the ocean. As if Kelly hadn’t won our hearts enough already!

