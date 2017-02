Is It Safe To Say That Owen Is Back?

After a year of recovery from a severe head injury, there has been much anticipation around Owen Wright’s return to competition. And after smashing win in his first heat in the Maitland and Port Stephens Toyota Pro QS 6000, things are looking promising. But only time will tell if he will resume his sport as World Title contender. Is it safe to say that Owen is back? We sure hope so.