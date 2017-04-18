Heavy Seas and a Shark in Buffalo City

Nahoon Reef reminded everyone that it’s just down the road from the Wild Coast during the Buffalo City Surf Pro this weekend. And it only got more intense on finals day with solid, testing conditions and the appearance of a mako shark during the women’s final. KZN’s Sophie Bell (having already won the Junior Women’s) was leading the heat against Australian Tayla Hanak with just over a minute to go when officials spotted a mako shark, splashing in the line-up. Unaware, Sophie kicked out right by the inquisitive spinner.

“We cleared the line up before sending them back out for the last minute and a half after deeming it safe,” said Captain Kai. “Tayla was unable to catch another wave and Sophie sealed the double win!”

The Men’s finalists took to the water straight after and saw a close fought final between JBay’s Steven ‘Steezy’ Sawyer and Kommetjie’s Mikey ‘Freestyle’ February. Goofy versus natural, each with a dynamic, smooth approach. Both surfers secured a 7-point keeper, but Steezy’s back up ride (a lowly 4.17) saw him secure the win by just 0.37.

Another podium finish, sees MFeb hold onto the snazzy zebra-striped Surf City Series leader jersey while steadily climbing the QS rankings, currently sitting at number 47, after taking the win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Pro WQS 1000, last weekend. A few more solid results both at home and abroad, could catapult MFeb straight into the big show!

Full press release to follow shortly.