Final Month To Enter Tuffy Clean Your Beach

Thus far the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign in association with Firewire and Share The Stoke, has seen around 155 bags of trash collected. That’s a lot of non biodegradable kak that could have found its way into the sea and down the throats of some unassuming sea creature.

It’s our common duty as surfers to be stewards of the seas that bring us so much joy. A brand new Firewire is a pretty sweet reward for documenting a beach clean up, but the real prize is a an environment devoid of our plastic waste – right?

It’s the final month to get your entries in for the Tuffy Clean Your Beach Campaign so grab your bags, cameras and get cleaning.