Exciting New Contests For South Africa

The competitive season is set to return to South Africa with a bang. With multiple World Qualifying Series and Junior events in all the major cities, this year will provide crucial experience and WQS points for our local competitors. An exciting time to be a frothing, competitive grom.

Max Elkington is one of South Africa’s top junior surfers looking to take the wins this year. © Ian Thurtell

“I think its a great opportunity for the South African surfers, from the u/12’s to the Open division. The sponsors should be really thanked as there has been a serious lack of contests and they are crucial in building ones career,” said South African surf legend, Graham Hynes. “It’s up to the competitors at the end of the day to know in themselves what they need to do to make it and these contest are going to help that. It is going to be wonderful for the SA surf community.”

The series of QS 1000’s are going to be very instrumental for the top dogs currently trying to make it on the World Championship Tour. They can now gather the points in their own country to make it into the QS Prime events without having to break the bank just to be able to qualify for them.

Will the new contest schedule help to finally get another South African to join Jordy Smith on the elite rankings? Check out the confirmed events below:

The QS 1000 Buffalo City Surf Pro ( 15th – 17th April, East London) QS 1000 men and women. JQS 1000 men and women. Entries are open and close 14th March.

The QS 1000 Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Pro ( 7th – 9th April, Port Elizabeth) QS 1000 men and women. JQS 1000 men and women. Entries are open and close 7th March.

The QS 1000 Corona Durban Surf Pro (21st – 23rd April, Durban) QS1000 men and women . JQS 1000 men and women. Entries are open and close 21st March.

The JQS 1 000 BOS Cape Crown (19th -21st May, Cape Town) WSL and SAST event. Boys and girls.

The QS 1000 Vans Surf Pro Classic (2nd – 4th June, Lamberts Bay) QS 1000 Women – JQS 1000 men. Entries are open and close 9th May.

The QS 3000 Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing (14th – 18th June, Durban) QS 3000 for men and QS1000 for women. JQS 1000 men and JQS 1000 women. Entries are open and close 16th May.

The QS 1000 Jordy Smith Cape Town Pro. (23-25 June, Cape Town) QS1000 men and women. JQS 1000 men and JQS 1000 women. Entries are open and close 23rd May

The QS10 000 Billabong Ballito Pro. Open for entries. Top 116 surfers from last year’s CT and QS ratings. QS 1000 for women still tentative but subject to a possible increase. Entries Close 6th June.

The JQS 1 000 Billabong Junior Series #1 (27th – 30th June, Ballito) Boys and girls.

The JQS 1 000 Billabong Pro Junior Series #2 (29th September – 2nd October, Cape St Francis) Boys and girls.

*Featured Image By: AVG / Surfer: Calvin Goor