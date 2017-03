Durban Premiere Of “Just Now”

Red Bull, Zigzag and Afro’s presents a night of movie madness. Pull into Afro’s on Florida Road for the long awaited Durban premiere of Dane Staples new movie, “Just Now”, featuring our man Jordy Smith going to town on some of the best waves around the world. As well as Ian Walsh’s big wave epic, “Distance Between Dreams.”

This Thursday, 16th March. Don’t miss it!