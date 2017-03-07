 
Durban Cyclone City

Whilst our eyes, minds and social media feeds were focussed mainly on the waves – it is worth mentioning how Mother Nature blew up on the internet over the past few days with a massive Cyclone swell in Durban, the fire in Hout Bay and the gale force winds in Cape Town that subsequently saw the Argus being cancelled. 

The surf community are still reeling from the sights seen and the waves surfed in Durban the past few days. An extreme tide combined with a double swell from Cyclone Enawo and a deep SE storm, resulted in stomach-churning walls of water smacking down along the Golden Mile’s shore on Sunday, 12 March. With the pumping wind and unorganised massive lines, the ocean was unappealing to any sane surfer. But as with any big swell, there are always a handful chargers with well trained lungs and navigation skills who manage to paddle out and get absolutely pitted. 

The charts at the peak of the swell.

“On Sunday afternoon, between 3:00pm and 5:00pm, I surfed some of the most powerful waves I’ve paddled into in Durban before,” said well-known charger, Mike Frew. “With the 5 metre swell and a sixteen second period combined with a spring high tide. It went from heavy 6-8ft to 10ft-plus in just a few hours with massive surges. Interestingly enough, there was an overlay in the swell, so there were kind of two swells at the same time.”

The surge was so intense that the water rushed up over the promenade and into the car park in town. The restaurant and Police Station were also given a healthy deposit of salt water and sand. 

Video By Agustin Ritacco

By dawn on Monday morning, the gusting winds of the day before had eased to a gentle offshore wind, and the waves went from simply gnarly to insanely good. From first light until the onshore started breezing through at 9:30am, many were calling it the best Durban has been for years.

Despite five star conditions, it was too small a window for the Cell-C Goodwave to run, but the perfect warm-up for the contenders.

“For two and a half hours it looked perfect to run but in the late morning, as predicted, conditions deteriorated, so the window of opportunity was not suitable to run the event as we need 8 hours,” said Cell-C Goodwave contest director, Jason Ribbink.

Whilst the argument continues as to who got the wave of the day between, Josh and Dan Redman, Brandon Jackson and Davey Van Zyl, sit back and check out this epic gallery. 

Davey Van Zyl was one the standouts. See the clip above for video evidence... © Luke Patterson
Dan Redman keeps a high line. No doubt eyeing out the next meaty barrel section. ©Dean Vincent
Spectators on the Pier before it was closed due the obvious safety hazard. © Nic Aberdein
A wave well worth the steep take off section. © Luke Patterson
Josh Redman sitting comfortable in a wind battered barrel. © Clinton Rich
"On Monday between 7am and 9am were possibly the best I've ever surfed New Pier," said Mike Frew (pictured). "Guy's like Jason Ribbink were saying they had not seen it much better in years, it just suddenly went from really good to unbelievable."© Dean Vincent
"The actual swell was about 40% more intense than predicted," said Mike Frew. "Sunday was way gnarlier than we thought it was going to be while that small Monday window turned out better than expected." © Dean Vincent
No Monday blues for Mike Frew. © Dean Vincent
There were certainly a few surfers who called in sick on Monday. Robbie Schofield hiding out in the tube. © Dean Vincent
Blane Wood getting pitted in a tube as wide as it tall. © Luke Patterson
Taking Monday mind-surf to a whole new level... © Luke Patterson
The ever casual Ricky Basnett cruising through on a little 5'6 shred sled. © Dean Vincent
The were a few clean ones on Sunday despite the howling wind. © Nic Aberdein
The photographers had to get creative after the Piers were closed. © Luke Patterson
Getting caught on the inside by a wave like this could determine whether or not you're gonna make it out. © Luke Patterson
Ricky reckons this is better than daddy duty... © Luke Patterson
Josh Redman and Luke Patterson lining it up.
Ross Solomon deep in tube at North Beach. © Luke Patterson
Twiggy getting a birds eye view of the monumental swell. © Luke Patterson
Gary Van Wieringen takes the gnarly plunge. © Dean Vincent
Australian Davey Cathels scored on his trip to SA. © Luke Patterson
The usually user friendly Bay Of Plenty telling a very different story. © Luke Patterson
Stroking into a cooker . © Nic Aberdein
Stoke levels were high. Reg MacDonald navigates a frother. © Luke Patterson
Newly crowned Big Wave World Champ, Grant Baker, hides out from the wind. © Clinton Rich
Picture perfect conditions on Monday morning. © Luke Patterson
Would you jump? © Nic Aberdein
Not an uncommon view of Twiggy. © Luke Patterson
An unidentified surfer takes on a monster. © Luke Patterson
