Cyclone Swell Hits Durbs

The Durban beachfront felt the full force of cyclone Enawo yesterday (Sunday, 13 March 2017), with only a few brave surfers paddling out and giving it a go. Conditions have settled somewhat, but the swell is still pumping and this is what’s going down this morning.

Keep your eyes open for a sick gallery once more action has come into our mailboxes.

Video By: Roger Fitzsimon