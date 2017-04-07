Competitors Warm Up For Buffalo City Pro

The Buffalo City Surf Pro Presented by Reef​ kicks off tomorrow and the forecast is looking good. Excitement is building for the second edition of the City Surf Series as competitors are preparing for battle for those precious WQS and WJS points.

“So the guys and girls are starting to pull into the parking lot at Nahoon and peer down the black pebbles out to the lineup,” said photographer, Ian Thurtell. “Today saw a lot of the competitors have a warm up surf in the very chilly and breezy pre-frontal weather. The swell was clean 3ft. The contrast between the tricky PE waves and the lined up Nahoon walls is massive and it’s great to see the competitors rails carving apart wave after wave”

All Image © Ian Thurtell