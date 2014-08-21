Check Na Die Dolphin! Playful Dolphin Bumps SUP Rider Off His Board

During the Vintners Surf Classic held this past Friday at Jongensfontein, one of the competitors, Bernard Le Roux, paddled out on a SUP. Apparently his board of choice did not get the approval of a pod of dolphins making their way through the lineup, and one playful fella knocked Bernard off to cheers from his mates on the beach.

The moment was filmed by Adriaan Oelofse, who wishes he had captured it on a better camera. Still, you can click fullscreen and laugh along. It sounds like the dolphins are in the GoPro footage from the water.

