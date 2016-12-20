Cell C Good Wave Invitees Announced

The 2017 Cell C Goodwave WSL Specialty surf contest invitees have been announced! And the list of 32 surfers is an exciting mix of seasoned chargers looking to relive the glory days and young guns looking to add a badge to their current campaign. The selection criteria was that the surfers needed to have good experience and a solid reputation at the New Pier when the waves get solid.
The event has a one-year waiting period. When the forecast for New Pier is looking excellent the invitees will receive a 48-hour notice to get to Durban for the one day event. Apart from the 32 surfers invited there will also be 32 alternate surfers and contest organizers are also willing to accept walk-ups on the day should surfers not be able to make it.
The 32 invited surfers (in no order):
1. Brandon Jackson
2. Matt MacGillivray
3. Dale Staples
4. Shane Sykes
5. Mikey February
6. Josh Redman
7. Damien Fahrenfort
8. Dan Redman
9. Mike Frew
10. Simon Nicholson
11. Gavin Roberts
12. Frankie Oberholzer
13. Matt Bromley
14. Davey Weare
15. Grant Baker
16. Chris Leppan
17. Sean Holmes
18. Ricky Basnett
19. Jason Ribbink
20. Beyrick de Vries
21. Gary van Wieringen
22. Dylan Lightfoot
23. Chad du Toit
24. Brendan O’Connor
25. Warwick Wright
26. Noel Rahme
27. Casey Grant
28. Paul Canning
29. Richard Kidd
30. Davey van Zyl
31. Robbie Schofield
32. Greg Emslie
*Featured Image By: Greg Ewing / Surfer: Gary van Wieringen
2 Comments
Hopefully everyone will be there on the day .. so stoked its back !
Super stoked to get an invite, can’t wait