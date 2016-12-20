Cell C Good Wave Invitees Announced

The 2017 Cell C Goodwave WSL Specialty surf contest invitees have been announced! And the list of 32 surfers is an exciting mix of seasoned chargers looking to relive the glory days and young guns looking to add a badge to their current campaign. The selection criteria was that the surfers needed to have good experience and a solid reputation at the New Pier when the waves get solid.

The event has a one-year waiting period. When the forecast for New Pier is looking excellent the invitees will receive a 48-hour notice to get to Durban for the one day event. Apart from the 32 surfers invited there will also be 32 alternate surfers and contest organizers are also willing to accept walk-ups on the day should surfers not be able to make it.

The 32 invited surfers (in no order):

1. Brandon Jackson

2. Matt MacGillivray

3. Dale Staples

4. Shane Sykes

5. Mikey February

6. Josh Redman

7. Damien Fahrenfort

8. Dan Redman

9. Mike Frew

10. Simon Nicholson

11. Gavin Roberts

12. Frankie Oberholzer

13. Matt Bromley

14. Davey Weare

15. Grant Baker

16. Chris Leppan

17. Sean Holmes

18. Ricky Basnett

19. Jason Ribbink

20. Beyrick de Vries

21. Gary van Wieringen

22. Dylan Lightfoot

23. Chad du Toit

24. Brendan O’Connor

25. Warwick Wright

26. Noel Rahme

27. Casey Grant

28. Paul Canning

29. Richard Kidd

30. Davey van Zyl

31. Robbie Schofield

32. Greg Emslie

