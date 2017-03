Carver Helping Street Kids To Shred The Streets

Surfers Not Street Children is an organisation that empowers street children in Durban by getting them into the water and into a new life, breaking the stigma of having lived on the streets. Carver have supported the organisation by suppling them with skateboards so that they can shred the streets when the waves are bad.

Check out this clip filmed by former street kid, Magolide and edited by Calvin Thompson.





Surfers Not Street Children from Carver Skateboards on Vimeo.