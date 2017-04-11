Bravado In The Buffalo City
East London stayed true to it’s wild demeanour during the Buffalo City Surf Pro. With some of the best surfers in town, there were epic shots captured during the contest, free surfs and trips to Deadman’s.
Check out the gallery of some of the action below:
Jordy Maree was disappointed to be knocked out in Round 2 due to a priority error. But Jordy scored when he went hunting for waves at Deadman's Playground. © Pierre de Villiers
A clean cooker rumbles through at the Reef. © Ian Thurtell
Kim Bouchier perfectly captured the unusual geographic of the Reef. Rider unidentified.
East London local Devyn Matthys giving the groms a lesson in power. © Pierre de Villiers
Young Kirsty McGillivray earned an 8 point ride after fearlessly attacking the outside section. © Kim Bouchier
There were a few boards broken throughout the event. © Ian Thurtell
Brandon Jackson putting on a rail show for Pierre de Villiers
Sebastian Williams feeling it. © Kim Bouchier
Paul Chudleigh tackles the Reef's gnarly take off. © Pierre de Villiers
Micheal Monk was also spotted getting shacked at Deadman' Playground. © Pierre de Villiers
The waves looked extra big compared to the young Juniors. © Kim Bouchier
The American, Austin Neumann, blows the fins in the evening light. © Pierre de Villiers
Sebastian Willams was a standout performer. Kim Bouchier gets a closer look.
An unidentified surfer tackles the windy conditions. © Kim Bouchier
The famous Joshe Faulkner crack. © Kim Bouchier