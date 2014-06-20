Birds Of A Feather

A handful of South Africa’s top lady shredders convened recently in Victoria Bay for a weekend of training with Bianca Buitendag.

“It is always amazing to get all the girls together as it is not often that we all get to hang out in the same place at the same time,” said Tanika Hoffman. “We got super lucky and scored some fun waves whiles we were in Vic Bay. To see the level of girls surfing in South Africa was incredible and we completely took over the line up! I don’t think the Vic locals knew what hit them.”

Cape Town photographer, Daniel Grebe, was sure to capture all the action. Check out his gallery with Tanika Hoffman, Emma Smith, Bianca Buitendag, Sophie Bell, Taghiti Gericke, Zoë Smith and Kirsty McGillivray.