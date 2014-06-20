 
Birds Of A Feather

  • by zigzag

A handful of South Africa’s top lady shredders convened recently in Victoria Bay for a weekend of training with Bianca Buitendag.

“It is always amazing to get all the girls together as it is not often that we all get to hang out in the same place at the same time,” said Tanika Hoffman. “We got super lucky and scored some fun waves whiles we were in Vic Bay. To see the level of girls surfing in South Africa was incredible and we completely took over the line up! I don’t think the Vic locals knew what hit them.”

Cape Town photographer, Daniel Grebe, was sure to capture all the action. Check out his gallery with Tanika Hoffman, Emma Smith, Bianca Buitendag, Sophie Bell, Taghiti Gericke, Zoë Smith and Kirsty McGillivray.

Gallery Image
Bianca, Tanika, Sophie and Taghiti at Herolds Bay.
Gallery Image
Bianca salutes a moody sky.
Gallery Image
Girls gathered round for a spot of coaching.
Gallery Image
Finding waves along the Garden Route.
Gallery Image
Emma Smith out at sea.
Gallery Image
Emma cracks a forehand slash.
Gallery Image
Bianca keeps it tight in the pocket.
Gallery Image
Girls that surf together.
Gallery Image
JBay's finest gems. Emma and Zoë Smith and Kirsty McGillivray.
Gallery Image
Kirsty takes it back to the pocket.
Gallery Image
Bianca displaying her fierce backhand.
Gallery Image
Taking over the line-up.
Gallery Image
Taghiti eyes out an end section.
Gallery Image
Sophie Bell paddles back out for another.
Gallery Image
Kirsty, Zoë and Sophie head up the point.
Gallery Image
Sophie aims above the lip.
Gallery Image
Herolds Bay dreaming.
Gallery Image
Tanika Hoffman finds a left at Herolds Bay.
Gallery Image
Kirsty klaps an inside section.
Gallery Image
Taghiti cuts back.
Gallery Image
Sophie contemplates her next move.
Gallery Image
Tanika leaves the water.
Gallery Image
Taghiti and a backhand snap.
