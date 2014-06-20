18 hours ago
Birds Of A Feather
A handful of South Africa’s top lady shredders convened recently in Victoria Bay for a weekend of training with Bianca Buitendag.
“It is always amazing to get all the girls together as it is not often that we all get to hang out in the same place at the same time,” said Tanika Hoffman. “We got super lucky and scored some fun waves whiles we were in Vic Bay. To see the level of girls surfing in South Africa was incredible and we completely took over the line up! I don’t think the Vic locals knew what hit them.”
Cape Town photographer, Daniel Grebe, was sure to capture all the action. Check out his gallery with Tanika Hoffman, Emma Smith, Bianca Buitendag, Sophie Bell, Taghiti Gericke, Zoë Smith and Kirsty McGillivray.
Bianca, Tanika, Sophie and Taghiti at Herolds Bay.
Bianca salutes a moody sky.
Girls gathered round for a spot of coaching.
Finding waves along the Garden Route.
Emma Smith out at sea.
Emma cracks a forehand slash.
Bianca keeps it tight in the pocket.
Girls that surf together.
JBay's finest gems. Emma and Zoë Smith and Kirsty McGillivray.
Kirsty takes it back to the pocket.
Bianca displaying her fierce backhand.
Taking over the line-up.
Taghiti eyes out an end section.
Sophie Bell paddles back out for another.
Kirsty, Zoë and Sophie head up the point.
Sophie aims above the lip.
Herolds Bay dreaming.
Tanika Hoffman finds a left at Herolds Bay.
Kirsty klaps an inside section.
Taghiti cuts back.
Sophie contemplates her next move.
Tanika leaves the water.
Taghiti and a backhand snap.