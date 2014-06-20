 
12 hours ago 12 hours ago

Best Of Shot Bru – March 2017

  • 12 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The month that was tubes, cyclones, summer bliss and more tubes… Check out the very best from our Shot Bru contributors for the month of March below. 

Click images for full size…

Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Location: CapeTown
Gallery Image
Photographer: Christopher Scott / Location: St. Francis
Gallery Image
Photographer: Di Parkes / Surfer: Brandon Jackson / Location: Durban
Gallery Image
Photographer: Craig Van Der Spuy / Location: Llandudno
Gallery Image
Photographer: Dan Bielich / Surfer: Mark Matthews / Location: Unidentified
Gallery Image
Photographer: Luke Goldschimdt / Surfer: Michael Monk / Location: East London
Gallery Image
Photographer: Dan Bielich / Surfer: Shane Dorian / Location: Unidentified
Gallery Image
Photographer: Marie Van Der Hoven / Surfer: Kwezi Anderson Qiba / Location: Big Bay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Dan Bielich / Location: Unidentified
Gallery Image
Photographer: Mark Jago / Location: Unidentified
Gallery Image
Photographer: Di Parkes / Surfer: Davey Van Zyl / Location: Durban
Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Location: Weskus
Gallery Image
Photographer: Kim Bouchier / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Cape Town
Gallery Image
Photographer: Douge Fresh / Location: Durban
Gallery Image
Photographer: Kyle McClaren / Location: Puerto Escondido
Gallery Image
Photographer: Luke Goldschimdt / Surfer: Danica Stockigt / Location: East London
Gallery Image
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Surfer: Angus McDonald / Location: Durban
Gallery Image
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Llewelyn Whitaker / Location: JBay
Gallery Image
Photographer: Seth Coyne / Location: New Pier
Gallery Image
Photographer: Zane De Lange / Location: Garden Route
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *