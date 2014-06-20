Best Of Shot Bru – March 2017
The month that was tubes, cyclones, summer bliss and more tubes… Check out the very best from our Shot Bru contributors for the month of March below.
Click images for full size…
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Location: CapeTown
Photographer: Christopher Scott / Location: St. Francis
Photographer: Di Parkes / Surfer: Brandon Jackson / Location: Durban
Photographer: Craig Van Der Spuy / Location: Llandudno
Photographer: Dan Bielich / Surfer: Mark Matthews / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Luke Goldschimdt / Surfer: Michael Monk / Location: East London
Photographer: Dan Bielich / Surfer: Shane Dorian / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Marie Van Der Hoven / Surfer: Kwezi Anderson Qiba / Location: Big Bay
Photographer: Dan Bielich / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Mark Jago / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Di Parkes / Surfer: Davey Van Zyl / Location: Durban
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Location: Weskus
Photographer: Kim Bouchier / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Cape Town
Photographer: Douge Fresh / Location: Durban
Photographer: Kyle McClaren / Location: Puerto Escondido
Photographer: Luke Goldschimdt / Surfer: Danica Stockigt / Location: East London
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Surfer: Angus McDonald / Location: Durban
Photographer: Robbie Irlam / Surfer: Llewelyn Whitaker / Location: JBay
Photographer: Seth Coyne / Location: New Pier
Photographer: Zane De Lange / Location: Garden Route