Best Of Shot Bru – December 2016
Relish in the splendours of summer with the Best Of Shot Bru December gallery. We compiled our favourite images taken by Shot Bru contributors from around the country. Farewell 2016! Thank you for the surprise swells and good times. Submit your epic photo moments here.
Click images for full size…
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Surfer: James Elsworth / Location: Outerkom
Photographer: Graham Wiles / Surfer: Michael February / Location: Cape Town
Photographer: Olivia Anderson / Surfer: York Van Jaarsveldt / Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Daniel Berk / Location: Sunset
Photographer: Mark Harley / Location: Kommetjie
Photographer: Taun Healy / Location: Kommetjie
Photographer: Mike Wrankmore / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Daniel Grebe
Photographer: Sean Thompson
Photographer: Olivia Anderson / Surfer: Unidentified / Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Maxime Gadeyne / Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Location: Outerkom
Photographer: Nikolai Hof / Location: Namibia
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Location: Bay Of Plenty
Photographer: Olivia Anderson / Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Mark Jago / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Sean Thompson / Surfer: Adin Masencamp / Location: Western Cape
Photographer: Werner Kruse / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Sean Westoby / Location: Unidentified
Photographer: Daniel Grebe / Surfer: Benji Brand / Location: Outerkom
Photographer: Neil Hellerle / Surfer: Tide Lee Ireland Location: Bay Of Plenty