A Day Of Barrels At The 2017 Rolling Retro

The 2017 Rolling Retro contest saw waves that the locals claimed to be the best Llandudno has ever been – quite a claim but the images seem to back it up. The waves were absolutely cooking with sizey, clean barrels churning out all day. See what event organiser, Captain Kai, had to say and check the epic gallery below!

Running a surf event can be very difficult, what with the weather, wave conditions and of course people’s expectations. Rolling Retro contest director, Captain Kai, took some heat calling it off twice before the event finally ran this past Saturday. What a good call it was though, as Llandudno, the wave gods and weather all came together for one of the most incredible days in surf history!

Standing on the beach early, with the low tide, there were some rather mutant looking tubes on offer, so first up were the bodysurfers. The gents valiantly took on some heaving pits and the judges were hard pressed to separate performances, but in the end it was local, Ed Millat, who took out the title of best bodysurfer and the attendant rewards.

The local bodyboarders were up next and continued to keep the crowd, building on the beach, on their feet, as we saw multiple tube rides and some explosive finishes. John McDonald, old local, who has been working away from Cape Town, returned to his old stomping ground and put in a notable performance. His double tube almost took the title, but Aden Kleve, with an incredible drop knee, double knee and prone performance was the clear winner. In the free surf later, Aden got one of the best tubes of the entire day and almost took the best tube award too.

Moving into the surfing, as the tide pushed in, the waves just got better and better and the crowd on the beach started getting really excited. You could hear shouts of joy, cries of wonder and groans of pain as surfers charged the ethereal waves. Yuca Deureese, visiting from Europe, was the stand out lady in the water, handling the heaving peaks with ease. There were very few Groms surfing the event, but Brad Scott, paddled out with his dad and got one of the best tubes of the early heats to take out the Grom title.