An Ode To Getting Skunked

Many Cape Town surfers can recall the days where they have chased the possibility of waves to all the corners of the mountain only to be skunked and told about waves on the other side. And so the cycle continues. Most surfers around the world can relate to the abysmal feeling of rocking up to a spot and seeing kak waves after getting so hyped from the forecast.

George Kirkinis created this short film as an ‘An Ode to Disappointment’ and the the Skunk – the South African slang for that feeling of bathos that arises when reality and expectation don’t quite align.

The Skunk: An Ode to Disappointment. from George Kirkinis on Vimeo.