All We Want For Christmas Is A Clean Beach

Sarah Kennan got into the Christmas spirit and helped to pick up some of the rubbish from the festive season and now she stands a chance to win a brand new Firewire for this month’s edition of the Tuffy Clean Your Beach Campaign.

“Hi Zigzag,

See image below of my beach clean up I did this Christmas in St Francis with my new surfing hat I got with the Zigzag super user subscription.

I am a passionate surfer and have always dreamed of owning a Firewire surfboard. However, whether I win one or not I must compliment you for this amazing campaign. I am very concerned about the amount of litter I see in the ocean and on the beaches. Thank you for taking the initiative to try do something about it. Brilliant idea and has inspired me to clean the beach of rubbish more often. Every little bit helps!”