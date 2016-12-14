Adaptive SA Team Bring Home Medals

The second Stance ISA World Adaptive Surf Champs at La Jolla, California ran from the 8 – 11th December and Team SA put on a spectacular performance. JP Veaudry and Antony Smyth are bringing home the silverware and South Africa ended up in 6th place overall despite having a smaller team. These inspiring athletes did us proud!

We asked Sandy Coffee, the media queen for the Adaptive surfing in South Africa to give us the low down:

‘Adaptive Surfing has a way of weaving its magic and pulling together old and new friends and the experience of being involved inspires and propels us all to do better. The SA Team captain Antony Smyth of Hout Bay in the Western Cape dominated the AS1 Stand/Kneel Division Final to deservedly win the Gold medal at the 2016 Stance ISA World Adaptive Surfing Championship presented by Vissla and the City of San Diego. Surfing in the final heat of the event, Smyth, the 2015 Silver Medalist, was joined on the podium by team mate JP Veaudry of East London who won the Bronze Medal.

Smyth won every heat he surfed in and posted some of the highest heat scores of the event but he was nervous going into the Final. “I was terrified that I wouldn’t get the waves and that I would repeat my runner-up spot,” said Smyth. “I shed tears of relief when I came in. From the moment I left the beach last year, I knew that I would come back and try it win it. I’ve done it now”. Smyth added that the victory was dedicated to his brother who passed away earlier this year.

JP Veaudry who won Bronze in the AS1 Division final , had this to say ““Winning every one of my heats, posting the highest scoring ride at one stage, and achieving the highest total heat score of the event, has been a major achievement. Unfortunately, during the finals, the tide went dead low and with that saw the demise of the swell. Putting my 90kg frame to the ultimate test, I gave it my all and won the Bronze Medal – I achieved my goal – to bring home a medal for my country and my family”. He continued “I couldn’t have done this without the support from my family, friends, sponsors and team!” It was both exciting and unique to have two South Africans in the same final – and they are friends. Antony thanked JP – “for pushing me with his high scores and for the friendly rivalry.”

Team Coach Tasha Mentasti added “I couldn’t be prouder to be able to witness some incredible surfing and be part of a passionate and dynamic team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with very dedicated athletes and honoured to be a part of their surfing journey.”

The South African team comprised team captain Antony Smyth and JP Veaudry (AS1 Division), Lesley Lee and Caleb Swanapoel

( AS2 Division), Erynn Geddie (Visually impaired and blind division), Ashtan Davids (AS5 Assist Division).

“This was an incredible finish to a monumental week of competition for the sport of Adaptive Surfing,” said ISA President Fernando Aguerre. “Throughout these four days we witnessed the sport grow in leaps and bounds. The six World Champions, the 77 athletes, the 22 countries and Team Brazil’s Gold Medal performance will forever be a part of the history of Adaptive Surfing.”

Brazil was crowned the first-ever Adaptive Surfing World Team Champions. The USA came second with Chile and Australia finishing third and fourth respectively. Hawaii was fifth and South Africa came sixth, finishing ahead of France and 15 other nations.

Team South Africa had the heavyweight support of surf legends Jordy Smith and Shaun Tomson, both of whom raised money and awareness during the fundraising campaign.’

For a gallery of incredible photos and videos click HERE.

*Featured Image By: ISA / Surfer: Anthony Smyth