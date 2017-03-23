 
17 hours ago 17 hours ago

A Collection Of Superb Summer Moments

  • 17 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Durban based photographer, Marck Botha has taken some great shots this past summer – that is before his water housing leaked, eish. Regardless, Marck compiled this gallery of images from some epic moments. Cyclone swells, kiff banks, sessions with Jordy Smith and diamonds among the rubble.

Click images for full size…

Gallery Image
I was super stoked to link up with Jordy Smith on the South Coast while he was back home. It was just before he headed off to compete in the first WSL at Snapper. It was super cool to share some barrels with him and Chad Du Toit. Always a treat to see some of his amazing aerial abilities and power surfing.
Gallery Image
Jordy getting some barrel practice for Snapper.
Gallery Image
Chad Du Toit in a South Coast cavern.
Gallery Image
Up close with Jordy.
Gallery Image
Early morning solo swims in Umhlanga.
Gallery Image
Brandon Bradley swoops into a big one on a shallow sand bank on the South Coast of Durban.
Gallery Image
The last frame of Brandon Jackson behind the curtain on the South coast of Durban.
Gallery Image
I arranged to meet with Davey Van Zyl down at the beach super early in the morning to beat the onshore in Umhlanga. The conditions saw the rare occasion of land breeze in the middle of summer.
Gallery Image
Davey in Umhlanga.
Gallery Image
Cape Town has the luxury of offshore breezes all day long at either one of the spots around the peninsula. Even in summer! I had some good day cruises with the locals.
Gallery Image
Wade Simkiss cuts back on the North Coast.
Gallery Image
Rigard Smit tucking in.
Gallery Image
Rigard finding the sweet spot.
Gallery Image
A shot from one of the cyclone swells that hit Durban during the summer. Surfer unidentified.
Gallery Image
A perfect, empty peeler.
Gallery Image
A couple days after the cyclone, the swell cleaned up and there was a ridiculous sand bank left over. I took photos everyday for the duration of the last bit of swell. The next few photos are from those sessions. Here is Scott Hamilton on a beauty.
Gallery Image
Chad Du Toit - hands up.
Gallery Image
An unidentified surfer in the storm.
Gallery Image
A day that looks more like summer.
Gallery Image
Chad Du Toit and a tight squeeze.
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *