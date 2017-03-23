A Collection Of Superb Summer Moments
Durban based photographer, Marck Botha has taken some great shots this past summer – that is before his water housing leaked, eish. Regardless, Marck compiled this gallery of images from some epic moments. Cyclone swells, kiff banks, sessions with Jordy Smith and diamonds among the rubble.
Click images for full size…
I was super stoked to link up with Jordy Smith on the South Coast while he was back home. It was just before he headed off to compete in the first WSL at Snapper. It was super cool to share some barrels with him and Chad Du Toit. Always a treat to see some of his amazing aerial abilities and power surfing.
Jordy getting some barrel practice for Snapper.
Chad Du Toit in a South Coast cavern.
Up close with Jordy.
Early morning solo swims in Umhlanga.
Brandon Bradley swoops into a big one on a shallow sand bank on the South Coast of Durban.
The last frame of Brandon Jackson behind the curtain on the South coast of Durban.
I arranged to meet with Davey Van Zyl down at the beach super early in the morning to beat the onshore in Umhlanga. The conditions saw the rare occasion of land breeze in the middle of summer.
Davey in Umhlanga.
Cape Town has the luxury of offshore breezes all day long at either one of the spots around the peninsula. Even in summer! I had some good day cruises with the locals.
Wade Simkiss cuts back on the North Coast.
Rigard Smit tucking in.
Rigard finding the sweet spot.
A shot from one of the cyclone swells that hit Durban during the summer. Surfer unidentified.
A perfect, empty peeler.
A couple days after the cyclone, the swell cleaned up and there was a ridiculous sand bank left over. I took photos everyday for the duration of the last bit of swell. The next few photos are from those sessions. Here is Scott Hamilton on a beauty.
Chad Du Toit - hands up.
An unidentified surfer in the storm.
A day that looks more like summer.
Chad Du Toit and a tight squeeze.