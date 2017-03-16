2017 Zigzag Wetsuit Guide

A change of season beckons – and with it the thrill of winter swells and memories of icy barrels and hour long sessions only made possible by your trusty winter suit. Wetsuits have seen an incredible increase in innovation and performance. Nowadays wetsuits are so warm and flexible they feel like an extension of your very own skin.

You can now find your next winter skin from the comfort of your home as our wetsuit guide has gone digital! Sit back and scroll through the tireless cycle of neoprene innovation available to you in South Africa for the winter of 2017.