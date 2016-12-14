2016 Nazaré Challenge Called ON

The 2016 Nazaré Challenge has been called on and our Grant ‘Twig’ Baker, BWT World Rankings leader, is ready.

“I’m feeling fit and healthy as I’ve been in California and Hawaii for two months now surfing most of the big swells and this has helped me be prepared mentally and physically for the event,” said Twig. “I’ve been here (Nazaré) for a few days warming up and the wave is very similar to beach breaks I’ve surfed on the West coast of Africa and Ocean Beach in San Francisco, so I feel comfortable.”

A series of powerful swells have been moving into the region. Today will see a WNW North Atlantic swell and waves in the 11-15 metre range (35-45-foot-plus) with favourable winds.

The Nazaré Challenge is an new stop on the WSL Big Wave Tour and is the first paddle-in event to take place at Portugal’s epic big wave spot.

Catch the live action HERE.