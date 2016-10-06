2016 Billabong SA Junior Champs – Day 1

After cooking surf last week, a banging Seal Point contest and days of onshore, energy levels were high among the groms for day 1 of the 2016 Billabong SA Junior Champs presented by BOS. A light onshore wind puffed throughout the day as the various provincial teams danced around the beach in support of their teammates.

Surfers who came 1st or 2nd advanced straight through to Round 3 whilst the 3rd and 4th place surfers get another chance in Round 2. Given the fact that the day was technically a non-elimination round, spirits remained high and the juniors could go big.

They days schedule burned through Round 1 of the u/17 boys, u/15 boys and the u/13 boys. The conditions changed slightly throughout the day with the wind and the tide but remained highly rippable with rogue white water reforms and bowly runners on the ledge.

“‘The surf has been very contestable because there has been some size,” said legendary surf coach, Graham Hynes. “All the young guys were really enjoying themselves and there has been some great surfing. I have been impressed by Max Elkington, Ethan Fletcher and Sebastian Williams.”

The use of the priority system this year has seen a completely different event play out. The surfers are no longer hassling each other up the point in order to hold the inside resulting in a more fair contest. However, many of the juniors are unfamiliar with the priority system and have been tripped up by the rules. The surfer with priority has the right of way, meaning they can catch any wave they please – even if another surfer is on it. The other surfers in the heat can paddle for and catch any other ride they priority surfer does not choose or is not in position to get. A surfer loses priority once they catch a wave and if they paddle for a wave but miss it.

With a great looking forecast, we can expect the next few days of competition to be lekker!

Grab the results, heat draws and the daily schedule HERE.

*Featured Image By: Alan Van Gysen / Surfer: Calvin Goor