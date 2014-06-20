Bianca Buitendag To Compete At Margaret River

Bianca Buitendag may have fallen off tour last year but she will be competing in this years Margaret River Drug Aware Pro as an injury replacement for Laura Enever. Yew!

Bianca, who has been on the WQS grind, will be looking to get some valuable WCT points while Laura looks after her injured knee. The event is set to start tomorrow with the waiting period being March 29th – April 9th, 2017.

Bianca has made the quarter and semi finals multiple times at this stop during her time on tour, however, North Point has been assigned as the official spot for opening day of competition for the first time ever. And while it is the superior surf spot, it could through a spanner in the game plan. We are sure Bianca will do damage – North Point is a little like Vic Bay on steroids after all.

Go get ’em, B!