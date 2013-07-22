WAVEWORX

SHAPER:

Justin Healy

DIMENSIONS:

6’o” x 20″ x 2 1/2″

DESIGN:

The Weapon

This is the latest creation from Waveworx, inspired by the

boards the pro’s are riding.

This model has more width up front and we have made the nose fuller for landing those reverse airs on the nose and more tail flip to allow you to pivot above the wave face. It has a neutral rocker for acceleration in the flats and a standard single to double concave for rail-to-rail manoeuvrability. A pure performance board.

Comes standard with FCS or Futures.

ENQUIRIES:

Waveworx Surf Co.

9 Manchester Road,

Hout Bay, 7806

Cell: (+27) 82 256 75 44

E-mail: justinhealy@mac.com