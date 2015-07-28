Peter Lawson

F22

SHAPER:

Peter Lawson

DIMENSIONS:

5’ 10” x 19” x 2 3/8” 26.75L

FIN SET UP:

Quad, Thruster

I believe in a balanced board. The F22 is a combination of width and volume under the chest, with a medium rocker. The single into double concave through the fins allows for speed and quick release through your turns. Fuller rails tapering off through the tail allows for late take offs. The F22 is suitable for all levels of surfers. Come in and chat to me about your design requirements.

ENQUIRIES

Tel: (+27) 82 441 5347

49 Milne Street

Above Cool Runnings

Durban

Email: peterlawsonsurfboards@vodamail.co.za