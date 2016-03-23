Natural Curve

THE “DUO”

SHAPER:

Hugh Thompson

DIMENSIONS:

5’10” x 20 ½” x 2 ½”

FIN SETUP:

Two double-foiled box fins

The “DUO” is basically a new feel in an old design. Instead of using a larger single fin on this 5’10” disc, I’ve moved the fin up the board slightly and put in two smaller double-foil 6.5” singles, which totally eliminates the centre fin drag. It’s not a single fin and it’s definitely not a twin-fin. The “DUO” is smooth, fast and turns on a dime. From 2 feet

to overhead, this runner is

a winner!

ENQUIRIES:

Cell: (+27) 83 360 0003

Web: www.naturalcurvesurfboards.co.za

E-mail: hugh@naturalcurve.co.za

Naturalcurve Surfboards

85 Morrison Street, Durban