Graham Smith Surfboards

SHAPER:
Graham Smith
DIMENSIONS:
6’2”x21”x2’5/8”40L
FIN SET UP:
Thruster
RIP-FISH
A board for the start of our winter if you’re on the heavier side.The deep single into double concave puts speed under your feet and the combination of the enhanced tail lift will free up the tail, giving a better response in and out of turns.
ENQUIRIES:
Tel: (+27) 31 368 4022
E-mail: geeforceone@gmail.com
Web: www.gstarsurf.blogspot.com
1 Comment
