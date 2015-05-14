 
14 May, 2015 14 May, 2015

Graham Smith Surfboards

013 Gee Smith

SHAPER:
Graham Smith

DIMENSIONS:
6’2”x21”x2’5/8”40L

FIN SET UP:
Thruster

RIP-FISH
A board for the start of our winter if you’re on the heavier side.The deep single into double concave puts speed under your feet and the combination of the enhanced tail lift will free up the tail, giving a better response in and out of turns.

ENQUIRIES:
Tel: (+27) 31 368 4022
E-mail: geeforceone@gmail.com
Web: www.gstarsurf.blogspot.com

1 Comment

  1. schnellkredit vegas öffnen
    8 February, 2017 at 5:14 pm · Reply

    I’m still laughing. I can just see you during this encounter. It just scares me that people can be…shall i say….ignoramuses. A word that my father often called my brother and me!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *