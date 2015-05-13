SHAPER:
Simon Fish
DIMENSIONS:
5’0” to 6’6”
FIN SET UP:
Thruster, quad or five fin setup
SEA BASS
The Sea Bass is the most high performance small wave board in the Fishstix range. The extra hip and tail kick makes it quick and responsive through turns, while the low entry rocker and wider nose outline help create drive and speed through flat sections. For surfers who are looking to tear small waves apart!
Enquiries:
Cell: (+27) 83 557 7794
E-mail: simon@fishstixsurfboards.co.za
Web: www.fishstixsurfboards.co.za
#fishstixsurfboards
@fishstixsurfboards
– Country Feeling Surf Shop J-Bay
– Boardhub, Long St, Cape Town
