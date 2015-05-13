Fishstix

SHAPER:

Simon Fish

DIMENSIONS:

5’0” to 6’6”

FIN SET UP:

Thruster, quad or five fin setup

SEA BASS

The Sea Bass is the most high performance small wave board in the Fishstix range. The extra hip and tail kick makes it quick and responsive through turns, while the low entry rocker and wider nose outline help create drive and speed through flat sections. For surfers who are looking to tear small waves apart!

