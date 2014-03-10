FIREWIRE SURFBOARDS

SHAPER:

Dan Mann

DIMENSIONS:

5’10” x 19 1/2” x 21/2” – volume: 30.2l

Available in 5’8’ – 6’10”

DESIGN:

Spitfire Timbertek

The Spitfire is a step-up from the Dominator and combines all the qualities a surfer looks for in a small wave performance board. This board has a slightly fuller nose and low rocker line and has superior paddling capabilities and immediate acceleration on the face of a wave. This board will suit the average and hot surfers alike when looking for the ideal board to tackle beach breaks and softer point waves.

ENQUIRIES:

Michael Ginsberg

Country Feeling Surfshop

Tel: (+27) 42 293 1679

E-mail: surfshop@countryfeeling.co.za

www.firewiresurfboards.com