FIREWIRE SURFBOARDS

SHAPER:
Dan Mann
DIMENSIONS:
5’10” x 19 1/2” x 21/2” – volume: 30.2l
Available in 5’8’ – 6’10”
DESIGN:
Spitfire Timbertek
The Spitfire is a step-up from the Dominator and combines all the qualities a surfer looks for in a small wave performance board. This board has a slightly fuller nose and low rocker line and has superior paddling capabilities and immediate acceleration on the face of a wave. This board will suit the average and hot surfers alike when looking for the ideal board to tackle beach breaks and softer point waves.
ENQUIRIES:
Michael Ginsberg
Country Feeling Surfshop
Tel: (+27) 42 293 1679
E-mail: surfshop@countryfeeling.co.za
www.firewiresurfboards.com
2 Comments
How much does this board go for in SA?
I lived in on the Gulf Coast around Orange Beach usually 3 to 4 feet you know the mushy stuff But sometime this clean anyway I’m six foot two I’m okay Surfer and I weigh 175 pounds I’m looking to get a Spitfire six foot ten can you help me out. They sell a lot of your boards down here they’re pretty popular but nobody carries a 6’10 and that’s what I want I’m 56 years old and I’m looking for something besides my longboard I want to get back in to ride a shortboard but I needed to float me you know