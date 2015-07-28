EVO
SHAPER:
Tomo
DIMENSIONS:
5’8”x 20 1/4”x 2 11/16” 35.6L
FIN SETUP:
5-fin
The Evo is a new take on the MPH design utilising softer features and more outline curve for smoother transitions and a more in-the-pocket line of attack. A wider central wide point comparative to a Vader, the Evo is favourable in smaller, weaker waves. However like most Tomo MPH designs the Evo will still be functional in overhead waves.
ENQUIRIES:
Country Feeling Surfshop
Jeffreys Bay
Cell: (+27) 42 293 1679 – Michael
E-mail: surfshop@countryfeeling.co.za
Web: www.firewiresurfboards.com
